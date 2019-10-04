Case closed on K9 officer’s alleged animal cruelty

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County District Attorney’s office has closed the investigation on a Penn State University K9 officer who was accused of abusing his assigned K9 partner.

The allegations claimed that the officer hit the K9 on the head while holding it by the neck and also throwing the K9 to the ground.

State Police – Huntingdon was asked to investigate the accusations. After interviewing people with knowledge of the incident and consulting with K9 experts, a local animal hospital found the K9 to have no injuries.

The investigation was then turned over to the Centre County District Attorney’s office where it was determined that there was insufficient evidence. They have reported the case is closed.