BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday, May 7 is gearing up to be a busy day in Downtown Bedford as three community events will be taking place throughout the day.

The most notable of them is the Great Bedford BedRace scheduled for 11:30 a.m. This unique but fun event involves a team of five people, one rider and four runners/pushers, who build custom race ready beds out of mattresses and wheels. Pillows optional.

Bed riders sit or lie flat on the mattress while the four team members push and run with the bed to a finish line. Teams will compete against each other in timed rounds and will be seeded by their best times. The teams will then compete in single elimination rounds to determine a winner.

The winning team will be given a cash prize while a people’s choice award will also be given to the team and bed who receives the most likes on the Downtown Bedford, Inc. Facebook page.

Downtown Bedford, Inc. Administrative Assistant Lindsay Salas says the races will take place on South Juliana Street which will be closed for the event. A bed parade for the spectators is also reportedly set to take place before the races.

The rules for the race and an application to enter can be found here.

A car show and wing off will also be taking place on Juliana Street, Penn Street and the town square. Several of the areas best classic and modern automobiles will be on display. Restaurants will also ‘square-off’ to see who has the best chicken wings in town.

Event goers will have a chance to eat some great wings at $1 a piece and vote on who they think has the tastiest. The categories include best sauce, most creative, peoples choice and hottest of the hot. The wing off will also feature live music and beer for those 21 years of age or older.

Event information can be found on the Downtown Bedford Inc. website.