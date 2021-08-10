Carrolltown Fire Engine Co holds open house to meet community

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s not often that firefighters get to meet the community outside of a non-burning building, which is why the Carrolltown Fire Engine Company took the day to do just that during an open house on Aug. 9.

From noon to 6 p.m., folks got the chance to meet the men behind the gear, learn about fire safety and enjoy a hot dog or two while at it.

Playing mini firefighter, little kids were given their own plastic helmets and hoisted up into the firetruck to see all the bells and whistles.

If you couldn’t make it out for the open house, you’ll have a chance to meet the fire crew for a take out turkey dinner on Aug. 15.

Plates are $12.

