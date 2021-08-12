Carnival in memory of Curwensville boy taking place this Saturday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Family and friends of Isaiah Pentz will gather to hold a memorial carnival in his honor Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m to raise money to help complete an all-inclusive playground currently being constructed at Irvin Park in Curwensville.

Isaiah passed away on June 15, 2019, at the age of seven years old. Saturday’s “Isaiah Pentz Memorial Carnival” will be the second running of the event, first held in August of 2019, months after his passing, and there was no carnival last year due to COVID-19. The festival is to celebrate his birthday, which is August 17. Isaiah would’ve been 10 years old this year.

Isaiah Pentz, pictured above with his siblings

Isaiah suffered a brain injury at just three months old. The injury took away his ability to talk, walk, and also left him blind. His mother, Maureen Pentz said it was difficult growing up, as Isaiah could not express himself or make many bodily movements. The only way to tell when Isaiah was happy was when his heart rate would go down, which it would whenever he was in a swingset.

“His body would be less — the stiffening with lessen, and we could see that when he was on the swing. Which is why this itself was so important to us, because that’s one thing, out of everything in his short life that we knew he enjoyed,” Maureen Pentz said.

The park’s expansion continues, as it heads into its third and final phase. All proceeds from Saturday’s carnival will go towards the completion of the playground. The borough is in need of approximately $30,000 to be able to finish the park.

“For them to be allowed to participate and play with other kids. To have that same opportunity to children that walk in a typical fashion can also enjoy,” Pentz said.

“It’s nice to see more than just a swing or more than just one area we are kids can join in together,” Isaiah’s sister Cheyenne added

The carnival will feature food, carnival games, an auction, face art, and prizes. All with the hopes of raising enough funds to complete phase three. This final phase will include installing a ramp in the playground, as well as an arrow glider.

Donations will be accepted at the carnival Saturday, or by reaching out to the Curwensville Borough.