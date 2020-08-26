CARES funding targeted for Greater Johnstown School District

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Area School District will receive nearly $79,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding designated for specific schools that are economically disadvantaged and have demonstrated a need for additional support under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

The money is targeted for Greater Johnstown Middle School, according to state Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown).

“All told, $17 million will go to 220 local education agencies, including schools in individual districts, around the Commonwealth,” Rigby said. “These schools were in need of assistance before COVID-19, and the pandemic certainly has worsened the situation.”

States are charged under ESSA with recognizing schools that are in need of support based on individual student performance in areas such as academic achievement and growth; graduation rate and English learner progress.