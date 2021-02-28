“CARES” emergency alert system to debut in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is taking public safety to a new level with the creation of a new county-wide alerting system.

The EMA office will debut the Cambria Alert and Response Engagement System, or CARES, on Wednesday, March 3 with calls being made across the County encouraging residents to register for alerts. The new CARES system will alert residents to emergency situations such as weather or natural disasters, according to Cambria County EMA Director Art Martynuska.

“The system uses the latest technology to allow us to zero in to specific areas of the County to make specific alerts without having to alert nonaffected regions,” said Martynuska. “The COVID 19 pandemic is a prime example of where this system can be of benefit to our residents by notifying them of vaccine locations.”

The CARES system will be accessible through the County’s website at, www.cambriacountypa.gov by clicking on the CodeRed icon, by texting CARES to 99411, or by calling the County EMA office at 814-472-2050 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.