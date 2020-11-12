CARES Act to benefit Centre County nonprofits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week, the Centre County Government and Centre Foundation awarded $864,500 to 107 local nonprofits. It’s a gift some businesses say is essential to keep doors open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be considered, nonprofits had to fit one of six categories.

“Health and behavioral… First responders… Arts culture & community… Recreation environment and animal welfare… K-12 private and charter schools… and also, organizations supporting veterans,” says Mary Kay Williams, grant coordinator.

The grants ranged from $1,000 to $20,000. Centre Volunteers in Medicine executive director, Cheryl White, says their $20,000 grant was essential, “…to pay the bills, to keep the lights on, to pay the staff.”

She says staff hours have been increased to make up for at-risk employees who couldn’t return to work during the pandemic.

The State College Friends School says its made major adjustments to make classrooms as safe as possible for students.

“This has been a very expensive year for us as a nonprofit,” says Donnan Stoicovy, head of school.

From a new ventilation system, to a health and safety specialist… Stoicovy says the $10,000 grant will make this possible.

“It’s a helping hand.”