Carelessness caused fire at Punxsutawney residence, fire marshal reports

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Carelessness with discarding a lit cigarette is reported to be the cause of a structure fire that happened on the 200 block of E. Liberty Street on Monday night.

The PSP Fire Marshal along with the Punxsutawney Fire Department determined that the fire originated on the front porch and say a lit cigarette was the cause. The estimated damage to the building is roughly $200,000. They report that the six residents, three men and three women, had no insurance.

No injurie were reported due to the fire