CareerLink reopening in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for a job after the pandemic, might bring on plenty of stress. A local job program says they are here to help with both.

PA CareerLink in Altoona is reopening on Monday and they’re encouraging folks to utilize their facility when they do. Careerlink has also been holding virtual sessions and giving advice on how to deal with the stress of finding a job right now. They say folks have really appreciated the virtual sessions and they will continue. But, if you plan to come in, a few things have changed.

CareerLink’s Gwen Fisher says “we’re now going to be opening by appointment for folks who want to come in and use our computer resource center. That center has been kind of one of our key in-person services and we’re really happy to get back open again. Folks who don’t have a home computer or access to the internet can come in and work on job searches, they can work on resumes or they can file their biweekly unemployment claims.”

She says you are encouraged to wear a mask if you plan on entering the facility.