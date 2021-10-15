Career & mental health counseling center opens in downtown State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The need for mental health services is at an all time high, and it’s no different in State College or on Penn State’s campus. Newly opened AutumnSpring Counseling in downtown State College looks to address the need with students and professionals.

“We’ve seen the highest demand that we’ve seen than other semesters previously,” said Kristen Nadermann, coordinator of the Herr Clinic at Penn State University. “This semester we’ve seen huge rises in anxiety and depression and interestingly enough, we’ve seen some huge rises in academic and career concerns too”

The local options are limited.

“There’s a huge shortage of mental health counselors in Centre County and throughout Central Pennsylvania,” said Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins.

Mental health professionals said those in need, need hope.

“Whether they’re a high school student or an adult worker, they often have no hope for what the future can hold for them,” said Spencer Niles, career counseling author and researcher.

“My goal is to help them find those hopeful options,” said Joshua Kirby, owner and counselor for AutumnSpring Counseling.

Kirby worked as a professor at Penn State and Ohio State before opening AutumnSpring Counseling at 315 South Allen Street.

“Being three blocks away from the Allen Street gates gives me great access for students to walk here, other downtown professionals can be here,” said Kirby.





Kirby says he’s one of the only dual certified career and mental health counselors in the county.

“The value of that is that I can be the mental health counselor guy, as I was trained to be, I can be the career counselor guy as I was trained to be,” said Kirby. “In my practice I try to integrate both of them.”

Kirby is currently accepting new clients.