Career fair at Walmart distribution center

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walmart Distribution Center of Bedford will be holding a job fair on-site on Tuesday, September 10 at 6 p.m.

The site, located off of exit 3 of I-99 is open to everyone but was launched especially to reach out to the many workers recently left without work in the surrounding area.

“We hope to engage all attendees to discuss employment opportunities with us offering competitive pay and benefits,” said Colin Milburn, Human Resource Manager – DC 6047.

Anyone unable to attend can still apply on the Walmart Careers website by clicking here.