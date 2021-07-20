Care residents gather for fishing outing after 18 months

Cambria County (WTAJ)- Cambria Care Center and Amber Hills residents had a fishing outing Tuesday afternoon after almost a year and a half of being indoors.

Fifty-nine residents from the center went to Lake Rowena in Ebensburg for the afternoon. Staff bought 25 fishing poles for the residents to rotate amongst each other. This is the second time the outdoor outing occurred; their first outing was back in 2019.

Buses with residents started arriving at the lake around 9:30 AM. Many community members, hospice workers, and family members were in attendance for the event. One resident had their son from Florida come to enjoy the afternoon.

Besides the fishing, all residents received lunches and refreshments throughout the afternoon. Many residents were happy to get outside and get fresh air for the first time in a while. Resident Jim Schuster says that he hopes to see these outings happen more often.

“This is wonderful. This has been a long time coming,” Schuster said. “It makes you feel more human. I think it just makes you feel good. I think everybody else is really enjoying it.”

Schuster was not one of the handfuls of residents that caught a fish. Residents were excited to reconnect with an activity they loved doing and their fellow peers.