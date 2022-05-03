CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman has been killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning on Scalp Avenue, causing the road to be closed off.

According to Cambria County 911, the accident happened at 8:55 a.m. at the 1100 block of Scalp Avenue in Richland. As of 11 a.m., Scalp Avenue between Luther Road and Constable Road is closed.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead after being taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital.

A road has been closed in Richland Township after a car struck a pedestrian on Scalp Avenue, sending one to the hospital.

Officials use the fire engine ladder to get a bird’s eye view of the entire scene.

Richland Fire Department, Richland Police Department and East Hills EMS responded.