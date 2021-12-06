One dead in tractor-trailer crash that closed section of US 322

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was pronounced dead and a section of US 322 is closed after a car vs tractor-trailer crash in Centre County, just outside of Boalsburg late Monday morning.

The crash happened before 11 a.m. on US 322 eastbound between exit PA 45 west – Oak Hall/Boalsburg and 1 mile east of Mountain Back Road, Red Mill Road.

A car traveling eastbound crossed the center line on 322 at Mt. Nittany Expressway and Boalsburg Ave and struck a tractor-trailer that was traveling west. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Centre County Coroner.

Crews working at the scene have set an “orange detour” in place going eastbound on Route 45 towards Old Forte/Centre Hall.

