CAR THEFT: Police investigating another stolen car in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating a report of a stolen car within the Geistown Borough of Cambria County.

State police at Ebensburg said the car is described as a 2021 burnt orange Kia Seltos hatchback.

The car was parked along the 200 block of Beechwood Street unlocked with the keys in it July 4. By the next morning, it was gone.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact state police at Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

This is the fourth reported car theft in the past two weeks in Cambria County.

Police recommend parking vehicles in a garage, a well-lit area, or an area that is captured by a doorbell camera or security system. Additionally, always double-check to make sure the vehicle is locked before walking away.

