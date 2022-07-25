A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A train and car collision that resulted in a case of entrapment took place in Curwensville on Monday, July 25.

At 11:23 a.m., Curwensville Fire Department was dispatched for a collision between a train and a car. They also reported that the driver of the car was unresponsive and trapped within the vehicle.

The first units to arrive on the scene were able to extricate the patient and the medevac landed at Eagles Ridge Golf Course. No more info regarding the status of the patient is available at this time.

The car that was involved in the collision with a train.

Medevac arrives to the scene to provide additional emergency support.

Curwensville responding Fire Department.

Emergency responders were able to establish traffic control, according to the Curwensville Fire Department Facebook post.

The Curwensville Fire Department was assisted by Mahaffey fire department, PA State Police Clearfield, STAT MedEvac, Curwensville Police Department, PennDOT, Clearfield County EMA, and Pellas Towing & Recovery.