Car sliced in half by tractor-trailer, drivers taken to UPMC Altoona

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three drivers were taken to UPMC Altoona, one of them by helicopter after a tractor-trailer sliced a car in half in a three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Route 350 (Tyrone Pike) back on Jan. 21. The driver of a Honda Accord was traveling northbound when they lost control and pulled their handbrake to try and stop. A tractor-trailer coming in the opposite direction was unable to react in time and hit the Honda, slicing the car in half.

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

Photo: Columbia Volunteer Fire Company

At that point, the tractor-trailer lost control and hit a second tractor-trailer that was also traveling southbound. Columbia Volunteer Fire Department reported that all three drivers managed to pull themselves from the wreckage.

The three drivers, one from Illinois, one from North Carolina, and one from Altoona, Pa. were all rushed to UPMC Altoona for their injuries.