BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– Downtown Bedford Incorporated hosted their first bed race, car show and wing off in two years Saturday.

Racers got their cars ready to take on the race, but these vehicles were a bit different. The “beds” are equipped with a metal frame and wheels to hold the racer while their teams used bars on the back to push them down Juliana Street toward the finish line.

Lindsay Salas, the Mainstreet manager of Downtown Bedford Inc. said that the event is a great way to bring the community together after the past couple of years.

“People are ready to get out, they want to be outside,” Salas said. “This event, it caters to a wide selection, people that want to see racing, people that want to see classic cars, people that love food. So it’s a free community gathering and event for people to attend and just enjoy the day.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Teams compete not only in races, but get judged on their creativity and engineering skills as well. At the end of the event, the Bedford Fire Company took home first prize as they beat out the five other teams present.