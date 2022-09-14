BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Professionals Auto Body is getting ready to begin their annual “Kids for Christmas” fundraiser with a car show.

The event is hosted by the Blair Antique Auto Club, and it will take place at Professionals Auto Body along 1109 Plank Road in Duncansville on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome to sign up with no charge to participate, and the first 50 to enter will get a free t-shirt.

The car show is to kick off the Professionals Auto Body “Kids for Christmas” fundraiser in which, they team up with local law enforcement, to help deliver local kids presents. There will be item giveaways at the event to help raise money.

Besides just seeing different types of vehicles, folks will also be able to enjoy food and coffee from The Rotating Chef and Greenbean Coffee House.

Organizers also want folks to know that there will be parking open for anyone looking at the cars or to get food and coffee.

For more information, visit the Professionals Auto Body Facebook page.