Car show kicks off Houtzdale’s 150th Birthday Bash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Houtzdale’s 2021 annual car show kicked of the borough’s 150’th birthday bash.

From 1957 Bel-air convertibles to a 1968 Good Humor Ice-cream truck, over 100 cars turned their wheels into the event.

“You’re going to see a little bit of everything,” said Melanie Henry, founder of Mel’s Car Shows.

Owners wasted no time putting their rides in park, and doing some final polishing before judging time.

“We go through and we score all the cars based on conditions and cleanliness, on a scale of 1-10. And we tally those up to get 1’st, 2’nd and 3’rd place, for our 25 categories,” said Henry.

But besides shiny trophy’s and fancy cars, Henry says the the show is about much more.

“All of the car show benefits Houtzdale Days Kids Day. So it helps with their school supply drives, it helps with getting toys at Christmas time,” said Henry.

Since Henry started doing car shows in 2012, she’s raised over $50,000 for the community.

“I got my car passion from my father and I got my volunteering passion from my mom. So I was in girl scouts with her growing up, going to car shows with my dad. And so giving back has always just kind of been in my nature, and whenever you can use your passion to do good for the community, it really warms your heart,” said Henry.

While strolling the lines of cars, folks could also enjoy music, food and craft vendors.

“It’s really a day of fun for the whole family,” said Henry.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.