Car safety preparations for winter months ahead

(WTAJ) — It’s that time of year again to winterize your car.

AAA, spokesperson, Jim Garrity said the number one call they receive during this time of year is for dead batteries.

“If you have a battery that’s more than three years old I think now is the time to make sure it’s tested so you can have a professional look at it and give an opinion if you need a new one,” Garrity said.

Garrity said changing your driving behavior during the winter months will go a long way.

“If you’re driving under the speed limit, if you’re giving yourself plenty of room between you and all the other motorists on the road you are putting yourself in the position where if you have to react you can do so much more safely, you can keep much more control behind the vehicle,” Garrity said.

And as accidents do happen, AAA recommends you have good road side assistance this time of year, but it’s more than just safe driving.

“First and foremost you should make sure your fluids are topped off I always recommend in the wintertime to have de-icer in it and you always want to make sure that you have antifreeze this is important, battery cables are a must, always should have that in your car, you got to have a broom and a scraper, you really wanna have your car cleaned off before you start driving at all,” General manager, Fiore True Value Hardware, Tommy Irwin said.

Irwin said these preparations can make a big difference if you get stuck this winter.

“You want to be prepared, and this is the time because eventually, we are going to have some snow some ice and to have everything you need in your car so you don’t have to rely on waiting for someone to come save you, you are going to save yourself,” Irwin said.