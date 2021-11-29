Car Menorah Parade to light up State College Tuesday, November 30

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On November 30, the third day of Hanukkah, a Car Menorah Parade will light up the streets of State College.

“While typically, we’re able to invite State College’s community to an indoor Hanukah celebration, this year we still see the need to provide an event that will be safe for everyone to attend,” said Rabbi Nosson Meretsky, Director of Chabad of Penn State, in a statement. “The Car Menorah Parade is a perfect way for State College`s Jewish community to show our Jewish pride and celebrate Hanukkah during this unique time.”

The parade will line up at 443 E Waring Street at 5 p.m. and depart at 5:15 p.m. Registration is open for those who would like to participate in the parade.

The parade will travel down South Allen Street, Beaver Avenue, and College Avenue, ending at Old Main on Penn State’s campus.

There, a menorah lighting will take place at 6 p.m.

“These days more than ever, especially coming out of the pandemic and all of the crazy things that are going on in the world, people need to feel that light,” said Rabbi Nosson. “They can light a candle, light the own candle of their soul, and bring light to the darkness.”