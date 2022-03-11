ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A car lost control and crashed into the side of a house Friday evening in Altoona however, no injuries were sustained.

A Toyota sedan lost control and went into the side of a home located at the 300 block of Leslie Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Lakemont Fire Captain Bryan Bartley said that the driver of the vehicle was unscathed by the accident.

There are no details yet about how the driver lost control of the car or how much damage was done to the home.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ online and on-air as the story will be updated as more information is made available.