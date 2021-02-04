Car jumps curb, crashes through Snappy’s front doors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Snappy’s took heavy damage to the front of the building when a car that was trying to park ended up jumping the curb and crashing into the front doors.

Police say that it happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon when the driver of the Nissan was trying to simply pull into a parking spot at the Houtzdale Snappy’s. According to the report, the driver’s boot got stuck on the gas pedal and the car accelerated over the curb and into the store.

While the building took heavy damage, no injuries have been reported from the driver, customers, or employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss