Car jumps curb, crashes through Snappy’s front doors

HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Snappy’s took heavy damage to the front of the building when a car that was trying to park ended up jumping the curb and crashing into the front doors.

Police say that it happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon when the driver of the Nissan was trying to simply pull into a parking spot at the Houtzdale Snappy’s. According to the report, the driver’s boot got stuck on the gas pedal and the car accelerated over the curb and into the store.

While the building took heavy damage, no injuries have been reported from the driver, customers, or employees.