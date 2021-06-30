Hit and run: Car hits Cambria County residential building

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car hit a Portage Township residential building in Cambria County earlier this month, and the driver fled the scene.

On June 12 around 2:40 p.m., a car was traveling on Puritan Road east of its intersection with Upper Road, according to state police at Ebensburg. The driver failed to negotiate the end of the curve and left the roadway from the west-bound lane.

The car then traveled through a yard and struck a residential building where it came to a rest. Police report that the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The car was totaled, but no injuries were reported.

The driver is being charged with summary violations, such as careless driving, abandoning vehicle and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.