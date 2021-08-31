Car gets stuck between parking lot and rooftop at Summit Athletic Club

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are at the scene of a crash at the Summit Athletic Club Tuesday morning after a car crashed through a fence and is stuck between the parking lot and a rooftop with a woman inside.

First responders were called to the scene Tuesday morning after a woman in a silver car somehow drove through the fence of the parking lot and got the front bumper stuck on the rooftop, bridging the gap between the two.





Crews were able to bring in a crane to lift the car and rescue the woman that was trapped inside. As of this time, there’s no word on how the car got into this position. There’s also no word on any injuries.

Stick with WTAJ News on-air and online as we learn more about this Tuesday morning crash.