Car fire in PSU’s HUB parking deck causes structural damage

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday evening, Alpha Fire Company among other crews were dispatched to a single car fire on the second floor of the HUB parking deck on Penn State’s campus.

The call came in at 7:30 pm. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene, the car was fully involved in flames, and eventually involved the fuel tank as well.

Fire crews were able to use the deck’s standpipe system, as well as putting a second line in place to knock down the fire.

Fire officials add that Penn State has closed the parking deck until structural damage to the deck can be evaluated by their engineering team.

There were no reported injuries.