Car dealership sharing the love with local cancer patients

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County car dealership is teaming up with an organization to share a little love with local cancer patients.

The Bob Perks Fund is partnering with Johnson Subaru in DuBois for the 6th year in a row for their Share The Love event.

It’s the main way the Bob Perks Fund raises money for the DuBois area.

“Prior to Johnson Subaru, we didn’t really have a good way to do that in Clearfield County, and yet, we would allocate anywhere from 50 to 80 thousand dollars a year to Clearfield County cancer patients,” Bob Perks Fund executive director Norma Keller said.

The dealership will give $250 in the name of the buyer for every new car sold from now until January 2.

“They help this community directly, they’re a local foundation and I think what they do is great,” Johnson Subaru sales manager Curtis Smith said.

The Fund helps cancer patients from Clearfield, Centre, Blair and Huntingdon counties who are referred by healthcare professionals.

Those eligible can apply for up to $750 to cover basic expenses.

“They’re having their utilities shut off, or not able to travel to their cancer treatment because their car’s been repossessed,” Keller said. “So all the dollars raised are used to pay for these very basic expenses.”

All money raised by Johnson Subaru stays in the DuBois area.

The Bob Perks Fund has given more than $415,000 to Clearfield County cancer patients since 2012.

Since 2006, the Fund has given more than $1.9 million to cancer patients in all four counties.

The organization started in 2006 in memory of Bob Perks, a State College native who dies of cancer at 42.