Car Cruise for Kids event to donate school supplies to kids

The image is the flyer for the Car Cruise for kids event set to take place Aug. 15 in Altoona.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–The 814 society and O.M.G. Modified Girls will be at The Car Cruise for kids event will be taking place in Altoona tomorrow, Aug. 15.

The purpose of the event is to help local kids receive much-needed school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The cruise will take place at Georgies Hot Dog Place located on Pleasent Valley Boulevard in Altoona from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All cars are welcome for the cruise and drivers are asked to not perform any burnouts.

For more information about the event contact Amanda at (814) 312-7880 or email her at a.loner856@gmail.com.