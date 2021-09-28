Car crashes into steps of Clearfield Courthouse, 1 injured

The Clearfield County Courthouse

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into the steps of the Clearfield County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

Police said a woman was traveling east in a car on East Market Street at 8:20 a.m. It is believed she ran a red light, according to Sgt. Podliski at the Clearfield Borough Police Department.

The woman reportedly crashed into a car traveling north on Second Street and went off the road, hitting a bus stop and light pole before hitting the steps of the courthouse. She was transported to Clearfield Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

