BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are responding to the scene of a car that drove into a pond near Bellefonte.

The car was driving down Steeplechase Drive when it crossed Axemann Road and went through a fence and into the pond on the Fish and Boat commission property.

Several people helped the driver out of the car. It’s reported that she is being taken to be checked out, but she’s not believed to be injured.