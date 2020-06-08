Car crashes into Altoona dispensary

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Monday afternoon police and fire crews responded to Herbology Dispensary in Altoona after a car drove through their window and into the waiting room.

Damage included glass all over the ground along with bricks scattered in front of the store.

Police say a man was arriving for curbside pickup and was trying to pull up to the dispensary when he hit the gas instead of the brake.

There were four minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital according to police.

Police and fire crew left the scene shortly before 5 p.m.