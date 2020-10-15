Car crash into State College business sends one to hospital

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Alpha Fire Company responded to a call of a multi-vehicle crash where one car drove into a local business on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Oct. 14 at the intersection of South Allen and Beaver Avenue. Engine 5-2 arrived at the scene and took action to place chocks and make sure there were no fluid leaks or other hazards.

The right lane of Beaver Avenue was closed to provide safety for fire, police, and EMS. One patient was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center. There’s currently no update on how serious or minor the injuries were.

Photo Credit: https://www.facebook.com/AlphaFireCompany

Centre Region Codes Officials also inspected the building that the local business was in. The area was taped off until temporary repairs could be made. Units were at the scene for roughly an hour.

Correction: This story has been edited to report that only one person was taken to Mount Nittany.