Car crash in Huntingdon leaves one dead

Local News

TODD TOWNSHIP, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to State Police in Huntingdon, one person is dead after a car crash last night.

Police say the person operating the vehicle failed to make a sharp left turn while traveling on Old Plank Road in Todd Township. Police then say the vehicle traveled over an embankment, went airborne, and fell down a cliff.

The driver sustained fatal injuries. Police add that the operator of the vehicle was the only one in the vehicle. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

