Car crashes into Altoona home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car crashed into a house Sunday morning in Altoona.

The crash happened on 7th Avenue and 29th Street around 6:15 a.m. A video of the damage sustained to the vehicle and house can be seen above. At this time, there is no word on the injuries of those who were inside the vehicle.

Damage sustained from the car that crashed into an Altoona home Sunday morning

Police requested a fire extinguisher once they arrived on the scene. Police provided no details at the scene, but a search warrant has been issued in relation to the crash.

Stick with WTAJ as we work to retrieve more information.