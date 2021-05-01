1 dead after car crash in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A York County man was killed in a car accident in Miles Township Friday afternoon.

Hunter Zeigler, 25, of Dover was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed at 4 p.m. According to state troopers, the Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on McCall Dam Road when the operator lost control of the vehicle. Troopers said the driver over-corrected through a left-hand curve and overturned, coming to final rest on its roof.

Zeigler was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to state police. He died at the scene. The driver was transported to Danville Geisinger Hospital for suspected injuries and the vehicle was disabled as a result of the crash.

Rebersburg Fire Department, Penns Valley EMS and Evangelical EMS assisted at the scene.