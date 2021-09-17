Car collides with Hollidaysburg Area school bus

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg emergency services and police responded to the scene of a crash where a car collided with a Hollidaysburg Area school bus, Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Penn Street near Mulberry Street, according to emergency officials. No students were on the bus at the time of the collision, officials said.

Damage to the school bus.

There is a lane restriction at the scene of the accident, according to 511pa.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.

