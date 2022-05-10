CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were sent to a two vehicle crash in Clearfield County Monday that took place behind a stopped school bus.

The accident occurred at 3:08 p.m. at a rail road crossing near the intersection of Daisey Street and Beauty Drive in Lawrence Township. A 19-year-old man driving an orange Subaru Outback rear ended a black Toyota Outlander that was being driven by a 44-year-old woman with an 8-year-old passenger.

The Outlander was stopped behind a school bus when the crash occurred, according to police. The Outback also reportedly caught on fire after all the occupants left their vehicles. Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the fire.

The woman was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by EMS with minor injuries as a precaution. The man had also received minor injures but was not transported. The 8-year-old was not injured.

The 19-year-old driver of the Outback was cited for closely following another vehicle.