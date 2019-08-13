Car, bicycle crash in Centre County leaves teen in critical condition

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police, Boalsburg Fire Company, and Centre Life Link EMS assisted in a call for a car/bicycle crash on Shingletown Road on Monday, August 12.

At 9 p.m., State College Police was dispatched to the crash near Mountian Road. Police determined that a 16-year-old boy from Boalsburg was riding his bicycle on a road without street lighting and was hit by a Subaru SRX driven by a 21-year-old of State College.

The 16-year-old was flown by Life Flight to UPMC-Altoona where police say, as of the news release, he’s still in critical condition.

They report that Alcohol and/or drug use was NOT suspected by the driver.

In the release, police do ask for anyone with any information, or if you saw anything at all, to call them at 814-234-7150