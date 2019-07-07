Car accident in Clearfield sends one person through passenger window

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to State Police in Clearfield, a driver under the influence ran a stop sign, slamming into another car, who had two people in it. The passenger of the second car was then ejected from the car through the passenger window and police say the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred on the intersection of Drane Hwy and Old Erie Pike. The accident happened on Friday afternoon. The person in the second vehicle who was ejected through the passenger window was taken to UMPC Altoona with minor injuries and was later released.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield with minor injuries as well and was later released.

The driver who caused the crash was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield and later arrested for suspicion of DUI. Police say the driver will be charged pending the results of the blood test.