Canoe Lake to be drawn down for park maintenance

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Canoe Lake at Canoe Creek State Park in Blair County will undergo a short-term drawdown beginning on October 5.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday that the lakes’ water line will be lowered five feet to allow park maintenance staff to make repairs and improvements at the swimming beach, kayak rental boat launch, and Bass Court Boat Launch.

The 155-acre lake will remain open to fishing and boating during that time but launching boats may be difficult and shoreline fishing may be limited.

All projects are expected to be completed by November 20 where the lake will be re-filled as precipitation permits while maintaining adequate downstream flow.

