Canoe Creek undergoes repairs

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Canoe Creek State Park is undergoing repairs to make it safer for visitors.

The 155-acre lake was drawn down approximately five feet this month.

The repairs include replacing the rope anchors by the beach, making the boat rental kayak launch safer, and installing a dry hydrant to give the fire company access to water in case of a fire.

The lake is still usable with precaution.

“The community is still able to come out, the only precautions are taken every step cautiously, feel out where your next step is going to be, make sure you’re not gonna sink up to your knee, I mean you’re not gonna go into quicksand and sink up to your neck, but the mud will take a shoe or two,” park manager at Canoe Creek State Park, Joe Basil said.

The project should be done early to mid-November. The water height will be back to normal sometime in December.