Canoe Creek State Park to receive new connector trail

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Department of Conversation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined state park and other state officials to dedicate the site of a trail connector project at Canoe Creek State Park.

The trail connector project will close one of Pennsylvania’s top 10 trail gaps. The project includes half a mile of new trail construction, six-tenths of a mile of trail, two trail bridge replacements and other work, which will connect Canoe Creek State Park to the Lower Trail.

“We at DCNR are proud to have this important project underway, as it will help close the third biggest trail gap we’ve identified in Pennsylvania’s diverse and expansive trails system,” Secretary Dunn said.

To help achieve its goal of providing a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian, DCNR focuses on closing priority trail gaps, working with local trail managers to connect existing trail sections that are typically less than five miles long and are officially recognized in a local trail plan.

To date, DCNR has closed 46 priority trail gaps.

“People will be able to walk or ride safely from Alexandria and Williamsburg because of a collaborative effort to improve access to this park,” said Canoe Creek State Park Manager Joe Basil.