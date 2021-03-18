Candidates set for Centre County primaries

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Candidates for various offices have been set in Centre County with two months until the primary election, including the State College Area School Board and State College mayor.

Four positions are up for the school board, with eight names on the ballot. Two candidates are running for State College mayor: Ezra Nanes (D) and Jim Leous (D).

The primary election is scheduled for May 18. Candidates who filed a petition have until Wednesday, March 24 to withdraw. Here is the current list of candidates:

COUNTY WIDE

District Attorney 4 year term Bernie Cantorna – D Jury Commissioner 4 year term Laura Shadle – D

Hope Miller – R

Shelley Thompson – D District Judge (49-03-04) 6 year term Gregory Koehle – D and R

BELLEFONTE BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term Gene Johnson, Jr – R Borough Council (1st Ward) 4 year term Rita Purnell – R

Melissa Hombosky – D

Kent Bernier – R

Katherine Thatcher – D

Jon Eaton – D Borough Council (1st Ward) 4 year term N/A Borough Council (2nd Ward) 4 year term Barbara Dann – R

Randall Brachbill – R Borough Council (3rd Ward) 4 year term Anne Walker – D

Jeffrey Puhala – R

Michael Prendergast – D Borough Council (3rd Ward) 4 year term N/A Borough Tax Collector 4 year term Debra Burger – R

CENTRE HALL BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term LeDon Young – D Borough Council 4 year term Kathryn Long – D

Daniel Smith – R Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Auditor 6 year term N/A Borough Auditor – Interim 4 year term N/A Borough Auditor – Interim 2 year term N/A Borough Tax Collector 4 year term Michele Whitman – R

HOWARD BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term Deborah Simoncek – R Borough Council 4 year term Philip Winchell – R

Lydia Watters – D

John Gribble – R

MILESBURG BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term N/A Borough Council 4 year term Frederick Kellerman – R

Plummer Davidson – R

MILEHEIM BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term Stephen Myers – D Borough Council 4 year term Cecilia Gallup – D

Nickelaus Engle – D Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Tax Collector 4 year term Kathy Highbaugh – D Constable 6 year term Melanie Morrison – D

PHILIPSBURG BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term John Streno – R Borough Council 4 year term Barbara Gette – D

Faith Maguire – R

Jerry Lese – R

James Stiver – R Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Tax Collector 4 year term Julie Johnston – R

PORT MATILDA BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term N/A Borough Council 4 year term John Fogleman – D Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Tax Collector 4 year term Kelly Fogleman – D

SNOW SHOE BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term William Dudish – R Borough Council 4 year term Bruck Houck – R

Chad Marshal – D

Tim Killinger – R

Chris Barton – R Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Council – Interim 2 year term N/A Borough Tax Collector 4 year term Dennis Klinger – D

STATE COLLEGE BOROUGH

Mayor 4 year term Ezra Nanes – D

Jim Leous – D Borough Council 4 year term Ronald Filippelli – D

B. Divine Lipscomb – D

Catherine Dauler – D

Gopal Balachandran – D

Jacob Werner – R

Katherine Yeaple – D

Richard Biever – D Borough Council 4 year term N/A Borough Council 4 year term N/A Constable 6 year term Donald “DJ” Watkins – R

UNIONVILLE BOROUGH

Mayor – Interim 4 year term Aaron King – R

BENNER TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Randall Moyer – R Township Supervisor – Interim 2 year term Thomas Moyer – R Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term N/A Constable 6 year term James Millinder – R

BOGGS TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term David Veneziano II – R

Leo Bomboy – R Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Auditor – Interim 4 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Sharon Yangula – R

COLLEGE TOWNSHIP

Township Council 4 year term L. Eric Bernier – D

Anthony Fragola – R

Dustin Best – D

CURTIN TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Emile Weaver – D

Jeffrey Harter – D Township Auditor 6 year term Donna Miller – D Township Tax Collector 4 year term Heather Burfield – D

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 4 year term Tierra Williams – D

Patti Higgins – R

Jeremie Thompson – R

Lisa Strickland – D Township Supervisor 4 year term N/A Constable 6 year term Council Nedd – D

GREGG TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Ben Haupt – R

Ashley Lesniak – R

Charles Bierlein – R Township Supervisor – Interim 2 year term Dan Hall – R

Ben Haupt – R

Ashley Lesniak – R

Cathy J Arney – R Township Auditor 6 year term Thomas Corman – R Township Tax Collector 4 year term Donna Miller – R

HAINES TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Daryl Schafer – R

HALFMOON TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Ronald Servello – R

Danelle Del Corso – D

Rose Ann Hoover – D Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Brett Laird – R

HARRIS TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor – 2 positions 6 year term Franklin Harden – R

Dennis Hameister – D

HOWARD TOWNSHIP

ownship Supervisor 6 year term Steven Kepler – R Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Sheila Yoder – R

HUSTON TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Karen Dillon-Ballock – R Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Eva Gill – R Constable 6 year term Allen Murchison – R

Tyler Bierly – R

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term P. Dennis Bechdel – R

Carl Brungard, Jr. – R Township Auditor 6 year term Township Tax Collector 4 year term Joyce Beaty – R Constable 6 year term Matt Winslow – R

MARION TOWNSHIP

Township Tax Collector 4 year term R. Brian McCauley – R

MILES TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Jason Bartlebaugh – R Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Auditor – Interim 4 year term N/A Township Auditor – Interim 2 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Carrie Rishel – R

PATTON TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Sultan Magruder – D

Pamela Robb – D Township Supervisor – Interim 2 year term Betsy Whitman – D Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Auditor – Interim 4 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term N/A Constable 6 year term Ron Quinn, Jr. – R

PENN TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Henry Beiler – R Township Auditor 6 year term Penny Royer – R Township Tax Collector 4 year term Lisa Auman – R

POTTER TOWNSHIP

Township Auditor – Interim 2 year term Carol Corman – R Township Tax Collector 4 year term N/A Constable 6 year term Joe Zaffuto – R

Theodore Dannerth – R

RUSH TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Pat Romano, Jr – R

Donald Travis – R Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Auditor – Interim 4 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Matthew Foster – R Constable 6 year term Donald Travis – R

SNOW SHOE TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term John Yecina – D Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Tara Guenot – D Constable 6 year term Ritchie Brown – R

SPRING TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Dave Capperella – R Township Auditor 6 year term Brad Sottile – D Township Auditor – Interim 2 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Alice Hinton – R Constable 6 year term Yamina Cunningham – D

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Leonard Ellenberger – R

Samantha Friday – R Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Auditor – Interim 4 year term N/A Township Auditor – Interim 2 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Michelle Reese – R

UNION TOWNSHIP

Township Tax Collector 4 year term Roy Reeve – R

WALKER TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Keith Harter – D Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Auditor – Interim 4 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Kathy Fye – R

Cheryl Vonada – R

WORTH TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor 6 year term Warren Daughenbaugh – R Township Auditor 6 year term N/A Township Tax Collector 4 year term Kristine Zerby – R Constable 6 year term Jeffery Chiston – R

BALD EAGLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director – Region 1 4 year term Timothy Nilson – D and R

Mary Ann Hamilton – D and R School Director – Region 1 4 year term N/A School Director – Region 2 4 year term Mark Kresovich – D and R

Tina Greene – D and R

BELLEFONTE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director 4 year term Rodney Musser – D and R

Jon Guizar – D and R

Jeffrey Steiner – D and R

Jack Bechdel II – D and R

Jordan Emely – D and R

Andrea Royer – D and R

PENNS VALLEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director 4 year term Allen Miller – D and R

Edward Delaney – D and R

Lisa Bierlein – D and R School Director 4 year term N/A School Director – Region 2 4 year term Patricia Battaglia – D and R School Director – Region 3 4 year term Marcia Kimler – D and R

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director – #1 – Interim 2 year term Timothy Bainey – D and R

Aaron Danko – D and R School Director – #3 4 year term Nancy Lamb – D and R

Amy Yoder – D School Director – #4 – Interim 2 year term Jennifer Romano – D and R

Tiffany Warlow – D and R School Director – #5 4 year term Dustin Minarchick – D and R

Mary Holden – D and R

Bradley Siegfried – D and R

STATE COLLEGE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director 4 year term Deborah Anderson – D and R

Dawn Lorenz – D and R

Scott Fozard – D and R

Peter Buck – D and R

David Hutchinson – D and R

Jackie Huff – D and R

Michelle Young – D and R

Carline Crevecoeur – D and R

INSPECTOR OF ELECTIONS

enner Township South 4 year term Nancy Way – R Boggs Township East 4 year term Linda Fisher – R Boggs Township West 4 year term Karen Butler – R Burnside Township 4 year term Diane Schoonover – R Centre Hall Borough 4 year term Barbara Irwin – R

Kelly O Henry – R College Township East 4 year term Daniel Klees – D Curtin North 4 year term Phyllis Moore – R

Heather Burfield -D Curtin South 4 year term Ruth Miller – D Ferguson East 4 yearm term William Bishop, Jr. – R Ferguson North 3 4 year term Tami Mistrick – D Ferguson Northeast 1 4 year term Jeffery Watts – D Ferguson West 4 year term Jane Brown – D Halfmoon EC 4 year term Steven McAninch – R Howard Borough 4 year term Lydia Watters – D Liberty Township 4 year term Mark Packer – R

Kenneth Packer – R Miles Township East 4 year term Ralph Rudy – R Miles Township West 4 year term Darla Boob – D Patton Township North 2 4 year term Cari Gustafson – D Patton Township South 1 4 year term Brandin McDonough – D Patton Township South 3 4 year term Kathleen Cathcart – D Potter Township South 4 year term Jessica Whitford – R Rush Township North 4 year term Jennifer Maruschak – R

Heather Miller – D Rush Township West 4 year term Carolyn Mekis – D

Brenda Kenjora – R Snow Shoe Township East 4 year term Chris Onder – D

Shelly Kachik – R Snow Shoe Township West 4 year term Sally Flick – R Spring Township East 4 year term Carol Hunt – R

Deborah Miller – R Spring Township North 4 year term Roberta Hardin – D Spring Township Southwest 4 year term Jeffery Steiner – D

Patricia Corbett – D State College Borough Northeast 4 year term Ian Boswell – D State College Borough East 3 4 year term Ann Van Kuren – D State College Borough West 1 4 year term James Leous – D Walker Township East 4 year term Diane Heckman – R

Linda Stover – D Walker Township West 4 year term Joseph Ray – D

Kevin Smith – R

JUDGE OF ELECTIONS