Candidates set for Centre County primaries

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Candidates for various offices have been set in Centre County with two months until the primary election, including the State College Area School Board and State College mayor.

Four positions are up for the school board, with eight names on the ballot. Two candidates are running for State College mayor: Ezra Nanes (D) and Jim Leous (D).

The primary election is scheduled for May 18. Candidates who filed a petition have until Wednesday, March 24 to withdraw. Here is the current list of candidates:

COUNTY WIDE

District Attorney4 year termBernie Cantorna – D
Jury Commissioner4 year termLaura Shadle – D
Hope Miller – R
Shelley Thompson – D
District Judge (49-03-04)6 year termGregory Koehle – D and R

BELLEFONTE BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termGene Johnson, Jr – R
Borough Council (1st Ward)4 year termRita Purnell – R
Melissa Hombosky – D
Kent Bernier – R
Katherine Thatcher – D
Jon Eaton – D
Borough Council (1st Ward)4 year termN/A
Borough Council (2nd Ward)4 year termBarbara Dann – R
Randall Brachbill – R
Borough Council (3rd Ward)4 year termAnne Walker – D
Jeffrey Puhala – R
Michael Prendergast – D
Borough Council (3rd Ward)4 year termN/A
Borough Tax Collector4 year termDebra Burger – R

CENTRE HALL BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termLeDon Young – D
Borough Council4 year termKathryn Long – D
Daniel Smith – R
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Auditor6 year termN/A
Borough Auditor – Interim4 year termN/A
Borough Auditor – Interim2 year termN/A
Borough Tax Collector4 year termMichele Whitman – R

HOWARD BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termDeborah Simoncek – R
Borough Council4 year termPhilip Winchell – R
Lydia Watters – D
John Gribble – R

MILESBURG BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termN/A
Borough Council4 year termFrederick Kellerman – R
Plummer Davidson – R

MILEHEIM BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termStephen Myers – D
Borough Council4 year termCecilia Gallup – D
Nickelaus Engle – D
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Tax Collector4 year termKathy Highbaugh – D
Constable6 year termMelanie Morrison – D

PHILIPSBURG BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termJohn Streno – R
Borough Council4 year termBarbara Gette – D
Faith Maguire – R
Jerry Lese – R
James Stiver – R
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Tax Collector4 year termJulie Johnston – R

PORT MATILDA BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termN/A
Borough Council4 year termJohn Fogleman – D
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Tax Collector4 year termKelly Fogleman – D

SNOW SHOE BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termWilliam Dudish – R
Borough Council4 year termBruck Houck – R
Chad Marshal – D
Tim Killinger – R
Chris Barton – R
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Council – Interim2 year termN/A
Borough Tax Collector4 year termDennis Klinger – D

STATE COLLEGE BOROUGH

Mayor4 year termEzra Nanes – D
Jim Leous – D
Borough Council4 year termRonald Filippelli – D
B. Divine Lipscomb – D
Catherine Dauler – D
Gopal Balachandran – D
Jacob Werner – R
Katherine Yeaple – D
Richard Biever – D
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Borough Council4 year termN/A
Constable6 year termDonald “DJ” Watkins – R

UNIONVILLE BOROUGH

Mayor – Interim4 year termAaron King – R

BENNER TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termRandall Moyer – R
Township Supervisor – Interim2 year termThomas Moyer – R
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termN/A
Constable6 year termJames Millinder – R

BOGGS TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termDavid Veneziano II – R
Leo Bomboy – R
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Auditor – Interim4 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termSharon Yangula – R

COLLEGE TOWNSHIP

Township Council4 year termL. Eric Bernier – D
Anthony Fragola – R
Dustin Best – D

CURTIN TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termEmile Weaver – D
Jeffrey Harter – D
Township Auditor6 year termDonna Miller – D
Township Tax Collector4 year termHeather Burfield – D

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor4 year termTierra Williams – D
Patti Higgins – R
Jeremie Thompson – R
Lisa Strickland – D
Township Supervisor4 year termN/A
Constable6 year termCouncil Nedd – D

GREGG TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termBen Haupt – R
Ashley Lesniak – R
Charles Bierlein – R
Township Supervisor – Interim2 year termDan Hall – R
Ben Haupt – R
Ashley Lesniak – R
Cathy J Arney – R
Township Auditor6 year termThomas Corman – R
Township Tax Collector4 year termDonna Miller – R

HAINES TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termDaryl Schafer – R

HALFMOON TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termRonald Servello – R
Danelle Del Corso – D
Rose Ann Hoover – D
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termBrett Laird – R

HARRIS TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor – 2 positions6 year termFranklin Harden – R
Dennis Hameister – D

HOWARD TOWNSHIP

ownship Supervisor6 year termSteven Kepler – R
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termSheila Yoder – R

HUSTON TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termKaren Dillon-Ballock – R
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termEva Gill – R
Constable6 year termAllen Murchison – R
Tyler Bierly – R

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termP. Dennis Bechdel – R
Carl Brungard, Jr. – R
Township Auditor6 year term
Township Tax Collector4 year termJoyce Beaty – R
Constable6 year termMatt Winslow – R

MARION TOWNSHIP

Township Tax Collector4 year termR. Brian McCauley – R

MILES TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termJason Bartlebaugh – R
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Auditor – Interim4 year termN/A
Township Auditor – Interim2 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termCarrie Rishel – R

PATTON TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termSultan Magruder – D
Pamela Robb – D
Township Supervisor – Interim2 year termBetsy Whitman – D
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Auditor – Interim4 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termN/A
Constable6 year termRon Quinn, Jr. – R

PENN TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termHenry Beiler – R
Township Auditor6 year termPenny Royer – R
Township Tax Collector4 year termLisa Auman – R

POTTER TOWNSHIP

Township Auditor – Interim2 year termCarol Corman – R
Township Tax Collector4 year termN/A
Constable6 year termJoe Zaffuto – R
Theodore Dannerth – R

RUSH TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termPat Romano, Jr – R
Donald Travis – R
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Auditor – Interim4 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termMatthew Foster – R
Constable6 year termDonald Travis – R

SNOW SHOE TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termJohn Yecina – D
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termTara Guenot – D
Constable6 year termRitchie Brown – R

SPRING TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termDave Capperella – R
Township Auditor6 year termBrad Sottile – D
Township Auditor – Interim2 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termAlice Hinton – R
Constable6 year termYamina Cunningham – D

TAYLOR TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termLeonard Ellenberger – R
Samantha Friday – R
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Auditor – Interim4 year termN/A
Township Auditor – Interim2 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termMichelle Reese – R

UNION TOWNSHIP

Township Tax Collector4 year termRoy Reeve – R

WALKER TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termKeith Harter – D
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Auditor – Interim4 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termKathy Fye – R
Cheryl Vonada – R

WORTH TOWNSHIP

Township Supervisor6 year termWarren Daughenbaugh – R
Township Auditor6 year termN/A
Township Tax Collector4 year termKristine Zerby – R
Constable6 year termJeffery Chiston – R

BALD EAGLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director – Region 14 year termTimothy Nilson – D and R
Mary Ann Hamilton – D and R
School Director – Region 14 year termN/A
School Director – Region 24 year termMark Kresovich – D and R
Tina Greene – D and R

BELLEFONTE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director4 year termRodney Musser – D and R
Jon Guizar – D and R
Jeffrey Steiner – D and R
Jack Bechdel II – D and R
Jordan Emely – D and R
Andrea Royer – D and R

PENNS VALLEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director4 year termAllen Miller – D and R
Edward Delaney – D and R
Lisa Bierlein – D and R
School Director4 year termN/A
School Director – Region 24 year termPatricia Battaglia – D and R
School Director – Region 34 year termMarcia Kimler – D and R

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director – #1 – Interim2 year termTimothy Bainey – D and R
Aaron Danko – D and R
School Director – #34 year termNancy Lamb – D and R
Amy Yoder – D
School Director – #4 – Interim2 year termJennifer Romano – D and R
Tiffany Warlow – D and R
School Director – #54 year termDustin Minarchick – D and R
Mary Holden – D and R
Bradley Siegfried – D and R

STATE COLLEGE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Director4 year termDeborah Anderson – D and R
Dawn Lorenz – D and R
Scott Fozard – D and R
Peter Buck – D and R
David Hutchinson – D and R
Jackie Huff – D and R
Michelle Young – D and R
Carline Crevecoeur – D and R

INSPECTOR OF ELECTIONS

enner Township South4 year termNancy Way – R
Boggs Township East4 year termLinda Fisher – R
Boggs Township West4 year termKaren Butler – R
Burnside Township4 year termDiane Schoonover – R
Centre Hall Borough4 year termBarbara Irwin – R
Kelly O Henry – R
College Township East4 year termDaniel Klees – D
Curtin North4 year termPhyllis Moore – R
Heather Burfield -D
Curtin South4 year termRuth Miller – D
Ferguson East4 yearm termWilliam Bishop, Jr. – R
Ferguson North 34 year termTami Mistrick – D
Ferguson Northeast 14 year termJeffery Watts – D
Ferguson West4 year termJane Brown – D
Halfmoon EC4 year termSteven McAninch – R
Howard Borough4 year termLydia Watters – D
Liberty Township4 year termMark Packer – R
Kenneth Packer – R
Miles Township East4 year termRalph Rudy – R
Miles Township West4 year termDarla Boob – D
Patton Township North 24 year termCari Gustafson – D
Patton Township South 14 year termBrandin McDonough – D
Patton Township South 34 year termKathleen Cathcart – D
Potter Township South4 year termJessica Whitford – R
Rush Township North4 year termJennifer Maruschak – R
Heather Miller – D
Rush Township West4 year termCarolyn Mekis – D
Brenda Kenjora – R
Snow Shoe Township East4 year termChris Onder – D
Shelly Kachik – R
Snow Shoe Township West4 year termSally Flick – R
Spring Township East4 year termCarol Hunt – R
Deborah Miller – R
Spring Township North4 year termRoberta Hardin – D
Spring Township Southwest4 year termJeffery Steiner – D
Patricia Corbett – D
State College Borough Northeast4 year termIan Boswell – D
State College Borough East 34 year termAnn Van Kuren – D
State College Borough West 14 year termJames Leous – D
Walker Township East4 year termDiane Heckman – R
Linda Stover – D
Walker Township West4 year termJoseph Ray – D
Kevin Smith – R

JUDGE OF ELECTIONS

Bellefonte Borough North 14 year termDavid Provan – D
Bellefonte Borough West 54 year termJoanne Tosti-Vasey- D
Boggs Township West4 year termCarol Deering – R
Burnside Township4 year termDeborah Lucas – R
Centre Hall Borough4 year termCarol Clark-Baney – D
Curtin North4 year termMaryolive Lomison – D
Ferguson North 34 year termSue Poremba – D
Haines Township4 year termPatricia Valentine – R
Halfmoon EC4 year termMary Fornal – R
Harris Township West4 year termAnna Kochersperger – D
Howard Borough4 year termRichard Watters – R
Liberty Township4 year termCheryl McCombs – R
Miles Township East4 year termJuliana Holm – D
Miles Township West4 year termEmily Hall – R
Milheim Borough4 year termAlan Ilgen – R
Patton Township S14 year termRichard Maher – D
Patton Township S34 year termCynthia Conover – D
Potter Township North4 year termBambi Homan – R
Rush Township North4 year termYvonne Maruschak – R
Snow Shoe Borough4 year termDenise Surovec – R
Snow Shoe Township East4 year termChristine Surovec – D
Snow Shoe Township West4 year termBeth Watson – R
Spring Township East4 year termKay Light – R
Spring Township North4 year termSteven Wheeler – D
Spring Township South4 year termColleen Bloom – R
Spring Township Southwest4 year termJoan Andrews – R
State College East 3 Borough4 year termRick Gilmore – D
State College North Borough4 year termPeter Jurs – D
Lara Fowler – D
State College Northest Borough4 year termDan Hendey – D
State College SC 2 Borough4 year termJeffrey Kern – D
State College South 2 Borough4 year termDiane Bierly – R
State College Southeast Borough4 year termJoseph Kowalski – D
State College West 1 Borough4 year termDavid Beyerle – D
State College West 2 Borough4 year termChris Paveglio – D
Taylor Township4 year termMary Ann Cabot – R
Walker Township East4 year termJudy Seymour – D
Walker Township West4 year termPatricia Horne – R

