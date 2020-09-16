Can too much screen time affect students?

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As many students are switching to cyber school, an increase in screen time is unavoidable.

Mountain View Eye optometrist, Dr. Whitney Territo says blue light isn’t as harmful as most believe it to be, but it can affect your sleep pattern.

“We know that our screens and our digital devices admit more blue light than any other color light and whenever blue light travels through our eyes it signals to the brain that it is daylight outside,” Territo said.

It’s recommended not to use your digital devices a few hours before bed to avoid your sleep pattern being disrupted.

Dr. Territo also said too much screen time can decrease your blink rate causing dry, itchy, or irritated eyes. The best way to not run into this problem is the 20-20-20 rule.

“Every 20 minutes take a 20-second break to look 20 feet away, you could get up walk around take a break outside, or essentially just refocus your eyes so you’re not starring up close,” Territo said.

Dr. Territo says it is crucial to get your children a routine eye exam as 80 percent of our learning happens through our eyes.

“We know that one in four kids will be diagnosed with a vision disorder that can impede their learning,” Territo said.

Tenth-grade student at Hollidaysburg Cyber Academy, Alex Polmueller, keeps all of this in mind as he is going to school completely virtual.

“Just to do something else, get away from cyber, make sure that the blue light isn’t affecting you, or any of your sleep so you can stay healthy and still be getting educated,” Polmueller said.

As everyone is adjusting to online learning its essential to keep these things in mind and remember balance is key.