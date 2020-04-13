CamTran requiring riders to wear some sort of protective gear to cover their face

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All riders will now be required to wear protective gear to cover their face and nose, whether it’s a mask or a scarf.

Riders who don’t comply with this will not be allowed to ride the bus, a policy that’s in effect for public transportation all across the country.

Over the weekend, a man was dragged off a bus in Philadelphia for not wearing a mask.

In Cambria County, CamTran says they’ll work on a three warning system.

“It’s our duty to make sure that our drivers and customers are safe during this pandemic. To enchance the safety while riding our bus, we’re now requiring all of our customers to wear a face covering,” says Josh Yoder, Assistant Executive Director with CamTran.

Riders are asked to enter through the back of the bus, instead of the front.

They are also asking riders to only use public transportation for things like going to work, going to the grocery store or to the hospital.