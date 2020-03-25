CamTran fighting back against the spread of coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CamTran is fighting back against the spread of coronavirus.

Al busses and public facilities are getting coats of Aegis Microbe Shield, which uses anti-microbial technology to kill bacteria and viruses in public.

CamTran is also changing the way customers use their shuttles.

“We are encouraging our customers to enter and exit through the rear door of the bus to limit that exposure to the bus operators as well as the customers,” says Josh Yoder, Assistant Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at CamTran.

Yoder says all fixed rides are still the same and now free, but says riders should have a purpose for riding, like going to the grocery store, work or going to a doctor’s appointment.