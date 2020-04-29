CamTran employee tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – According to a release sent out Wednesday, a CamTran employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is currently at-home, self-isolating in accordance with the state health department guidelines.

“For reasons of privacy and confidentiality, we are not sharing the name of the employee directly

impacted. We are working with this employee to communicate the support available for a full

recovery during this challenging time,” the press release detailed.

The release also continued by saying “We continue to take extraordinary measures: requiring all employees and customers to wear a face covering, increased sanitation of the work place high touch points, sanitation cleaning of the work place, social distancing in the office, rear boarding on fixed route, providing mandatory masks, gloves and hand sanitizers, and providing sanitation sprays and wipes, to name a few.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Department of Health, CamTran is an essential business, that provides life-sustaining services to the community.