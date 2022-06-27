JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Campers Paradise held a camp for cause event that allowed them to donate over $500 and numerous pet supply items.

Campers Paradise annually holds an event that allows campers to stay for a discounted price as long as they donate at least 25 pounds of pet supplies. These supplies are then given to the Tri-County Animal Shelter.

However, this event is not the only time Campers Paradise accepts donations. Throughout the year, they take donations and they can be taken right at their front office.

They’ll be accepting donations of food, cleaning supplies such as cat litter, toys, treats, and anything a pet could use, as well as a monetary donation.

Campers Paradise is located in the Allegheny National Forest region and has many activities to offer.

“This place is a campground with 116 sites, eight cabins, and 33 acres of wooded forest,” Reibel said. “A 40,000-gallon heated pool and a big playground and pavilion. We have events scheduled for every weekend. We do cornhole bingo and live bands. We always have something for the kids,” Reibel said.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located in Shippensville, Pa. They are a non-profit organization serving the Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, and surrounding counties. This is also a no-kill facility.

For more information about Campers Paradise and the Tri-County Animal Shelter