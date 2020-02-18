Camp Cadet prepares kids for careers in law enforcement

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Kids who attend Troop C Camp Cadet will experience a week of actual police training, which has inspired some to go on to a career with state police.

Siblings Brittany and Garrett Hildebrand are both troopers with State Police Troop C out of Ridgway, and both went to camp cadet.

“I knew I always wanted a career in law enforcement, that more so solidified that career choice for me,” Brittany said.

The camp is designed to be like the state police training academy. Kids will do drills and learn about the branches of state police.

Most importantly, they’ll build the character they need if they want become a police officer one day.

“There’s nothing better than getting a lot of younger kids in there, instill a little bit of discipline in it, show them about what we do in law enforcement every day,” Sgt. Michael Gray said.

While the experience isn’t easy, both of the Hildebrands said going to camp cadet solidified why they chose law enforcement as a career.

“For early adolescence, that sense of direction for me was huge,” Garrett said. “It instilled self-motivation, self confidence, stuff like that, not only that I could look at for a career standpoint, but I could carry it throughout my life as well.”

Camp Cadet is for boys and girls age 12 to 14 from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean Counties.

This year’s camp runs from July 26 through July 31.

Contact Tpr. Bruce Morris at (814) 776-6136.

The registration deadline is June 1 and the cost $20.

For more information on Camp Cadet, click here.